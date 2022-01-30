Honda e Red Bull Widebody, a Verstappen Carbon Fiber Tribute Poised to Get Real

We have seen many automotive virtual artists walk the fine line between imaginative digital designs and real-world custom projects. Some even traveled across realms without even knowing.
There are many examples of pixel masters who impress us with cool, vintage, quirky, or darn right exotic CGI creations purely as an academic exercise. Meanwhile, there are also numerous instances of virtual artists that purposely attract the attention of everyone to serve their rendering-to-reality purposes.
And there is also a small niche of unwitting geniuses that usually work for art’s sake and surprisingly end up delivering the next real-world widebody kit. Such is the case with Hugo Silva, the CGI expert better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media. And one who impressed us this past autumn with a sleek widebody Honda e.
The little vintage-style EV got slammed as low into the ground as possible. It was also splashed with impressive carbon fiber-loaded racer looks. Interestingly, this retro-styled subcompact makeover into a far-fetched EV racer attracted the attention of the right crowd. Namely, the good folks over at Innovate Composites, who took Silva’s Honda e design as their next project car.
The good news is the slammed widebody Honda e will not only turn into a limited series. But it will also pay a fitting EV homage to both Honda Racing F1 and Red Bull Racing. Additionally, above all, this will turn out as a fitting rendering-to-real tribute. One owed to the first Dutch Formula One world champion, the surreal Max Verstappen.
Yep, believe it or not, this apparently unreal Honda e Red Bull Widebody Max Verstappen-inspired little EV will not only become genuine – just like the CGI/prototype embedded below. Even better, its body panels will soon be reproduced in carbon fiber! That means its 152-horsepower motor will be able to make short work of the lighter five-door hatchback... Hopefully, on a nearby iconic track!
