2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Drag Races ID.3 EV, It's Too Close for Comfort

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has always been regarded as the benchmark hot hatch, even though it may not have always been necessarily the best one. 7 photos



There's just something about the GTI that makes it an excellent all-rounder, and the 2021 version is in no rush to change that. You may not agree with the design direction Volkswagen decided to take its most emblematic model, but there's hardly anything to fault about the mechanical parts.The turbocharged two-liter four-cylinder engine now produces 245 hp and 273 lb-ft/370 Nm of torque, all shoveled toward the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Luckily, to make sure the race is kept as evenly balanced as possible, the GTI here is equipped with the latter.That's not exactly the kind of numbers you want to see on a car about to enter a drag race, but then again, the Golf GTI was never particularly renowned for its straight-line accelerating prowess. As we said, it's more of a complete package than a one-trick-pony, regardless of what that trick is.The ID.3 , on the other hand, is even less entitled to be in any kind of race. It's a battery-powered hatchback with a strong family-car feeling about it, so the only reason it's here is that Teslas have indoctrinated everyone to think EVs are good at accelerating.Well, judging by the result of this race, it looks like Tesla might be on to something. The ID.3 version available now is the mid one that features a 58battery pack and a 204 hp electric motor driving the rear wheels. As you can imagine, theis heavier than the GTI, which means the only way it can stay competitive is thanks to its instant torque delivery and the lack of a multi-gear transmission that eliminates the need to switch between them.So, care to place a bet? You already know it's close from the title, but which way will it sway? Last chance before we do what we normally don't do - reveal the winner - but have to in this case because we'd like to talk about it a little.Sadly, the race was set up by Volkswagen Spain, so you will excuse us if we have our doubts over its accuracy. Of course they would want the EV to win: it's not like GTI buyers will see this and go "you know what, I don't want the hot hatch anymore, I'll take the electric family car instead. Now, how do I get a family?" They made it awfully close so none of the two looks bad, but they gave the win to the newcomer. Luckily, something tells us this race is going to be replicated times and times again by independent parties, so we'll get a trustworthy answer soon enough.