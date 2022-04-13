Lamborghini Huracan Recalled Over Insufficient Transmission Fluid

Two months ago, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese received information from the mothership in Wolfsburg that certain transmissions may have been delivered by the supplier with insufficient fluid. Volkswagen and Lamborghini obviously initiated an investigation to determine what led to this condition and the possible effects of low fluid.
One month later, results from the investigation revealed that a defective scale is the culprit. Funnily enough, the supplier is listed in the attached document as Volkswagen AG rather than an original equipment manufacturer. In extreme driving conditions, a.k.a. on the track, the risk assessment indicates a possibility of fluid foaming as well as leaking out.
These findings were presented to the Product Safety Committee, the guys and gals who have the last word in terms of recalls. They couldn’t rule out safety consequences in the guise of clutch slippage and transmission fluid leakage, which is why the Product Safety Committee decided on a recall.
The report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also notes transmission fluid contacting hot exhaust parts, resulting in a fire. To whom it may concern, the dual-clutch gearbox in the Huracan uses G052529A2 transmission fluid. A grand total of nine Huracans are called back, split between the all-wheel-drive EVO and rear-wheel-drive STO.
Lamborghini says the EVOs were produced between May 27th, 2020 and December 21st, 2021 for the 2020 through 2022 model years. The STOs were assembled for the 2022 model year between October 12th, 2021 and November 29th, 2021. Huracan supercars produced after December 21st of last year have been filled with the correct amount of transmission fluid.
Customers will be notified between May 20th and May 27th. Dealers have been instructed to check and correct the dual-clutch transmission fluid, but Lamborghini doesn’t mention a thing about replacing the gearbox in the event of internal damage. Lamborghini does note that customers who had to top up the fluid at their own expenses are eligible for reimbursement.
