Skoda Vision X Teased One Last Time Before 2018 Geneva Motor Show Debut

28 Feb 2018, 8:23 UTC
by
Stronger and more cohesive than ever before, Volkswagen Group-owned Skoda is on a roll for a few years now. But looking towards the future, the Czech automaker is slowly but steadily planning on implementing electrification on a grand scale.
The Vision X, which will be presented at the 88th Geneva Motor Show, is an idea as to what to expect from Skoda in the 2020s. And for a concept, it’s extremely impressive from the standpoint of the drivetrain. Spoiler alert: the Vision X can be powered by gasoline, compressed natural gas, or electricity, whatever you fancy.

An urban crossover that previews a SEAT Arona-sized subcompact utility vehicle, the Vision X is equipped with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that bears the name of G-TEC, with the G standing for gas. Designed to run on both high-octane jungle juice and CNG, the engine is complemented by an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. This configuration, therefore, enables front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive.

In addition to the fuel tank, the Vision X is also equipped with two CNG tanks and a lithium-ion battery that powers and is recharged by the concept’s 48-volt mild hybrid system. As a technical exercise, Skoda pulled an amazing feat with the Vision X. As a side note, the rear electric motor can deliver up to 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet) of torque. At the very least, it’s a mind-boggling figure.

The 1.5-liter engine up front, meanwhile, develops 130 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) on full song. Zero to 100 km/h isn’t impressive, taking 9.3 seconds to hit that speed, onto a maximum velocity of 200 km/h (124 miles per hour). Driving range? According to Skoda, that’d be 650 kilometers (404 miles).

Skoda’s first AWD-equipped car without a cardan shaft emits 89 grams of CO2 per kilometer, making it as eco-friendly as it gets in the subcompact crossover segment. Hybridization, however, is just the first step in Skoda's long-term plan for electrification.

By 2025, Skoda will have three all-electric vehicles in its lineup.
