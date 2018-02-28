Skoda Vision X Teased One Last Time Before 2018 Geneva Motor Show Debut

The Vision X, which will be presented at the 88th Geneva Motor Show, is an idea as to what to expect from Skoda in the 2020s. And for a concept, it’s extremely impressive from the standpoint of the drivetrain. Spoiler alert: the Vision X
can be powered by gasoline, compressed natural gas, or electricity, whatever you fancy.
An urban crossover that previews a SEAT Arona-sized subcompact utility vehicle
, the Vision X is equipped with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that bears the name of G-TEC, with the G standing for gas. Designed to run on both high-octane jungle juice and CNG, the engine is complemented by an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. This configuration, therefore, enables front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive.
In addition to the fuel tank, the Vision X is also equipped with two CNG
tanks and a lithium-ion battery that powers and is recharged by the concept’s 48-volt mild hybrid system. As a technical exercise, Skoda pulled an amazing feat with the Vision X. As a side note, the rear electric motor can deliver up to 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet) of torque. At the very least, it’s a mind-boggling figure.
The 1.5-liter engine up front, meanwhile, develops 130 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) on full song. Zero to 100 km/h isn’t impressive, taking 9.3 seconds to hit that speed, onto a maximum velocity of 200 km/h (124 miles per hour). Driving range? According to Skoda, that’d be 650 kilometers (404 miles).
Skoda’s first AWD
-equipped car without a cardan shaft emits 89 grams of CO2 per kilometer, making it as eco-friendly as it gets in the subcompact crossover segment. Hybridization, however, is just the first step in Skoda's long-term plan for electrification.
By 2025, Skoda will have three all-electric vehicles in its lineup.