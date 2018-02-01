FlexGreen Skoda Vision X Hybrid Official Teaser Ahead of Geneva Debut

SUV

The X Hybrid shown here comes in FlexGreen paint, roof in contrasting Anthracite, distinctive bumpers, dominant side sills, a large panoramic glass roof and 20-inch alloy wheels. The design, says Skoda, was inspired by traditional Czech glasswork.On the interior, the Vision X Hybrid promises to come with “a fundamentally new design language,” one that boasts a far simpler console, adorned with a very large screen. For the moment only one image of the interior has been released, but its likely Skoda will releaase some more not long before the Geneva show.“The wide, ergonomically contoured dashboard with freestanding color display dominates the visual impression in the interior. The infotainment and connectivity services can be accessed quickly and intuitively via the screen. Illuminated elements made of cut crystal glass in conjunction with the color display create atmospheric lighting effects,” says Skoda in a statement.Skoda targets with this concept the fast-growingsegment, which in Europe saw an all-time record spike: 4.56 million registrations in 2017, 19.5% higher than in 2016. As for the long-term strategy, the X Hybrid may become part of the carmaker's promise to offer a plug-in hybrid or purely electric powertrain for every fourth vehicle sold globally.Last year, the Vision E was the first all-electric vehicle under the Skoda brand. By 2025, Skoda is supposed to have three all-electric vehicles in its line-up, the first being probably the production version of the Vision E. As for Skoda hybrids, it's likely the Vision X will become their forefather.“Urban crossover will be the third series-production model to conquer a new segment,” promises the automaker.