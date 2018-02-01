autoevolution
 

FlexGreen Skoda Vision X Hybrid Official Teaser Ahead of Geneva Debut

1 Feb 2018, 8:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda's dream of a modern crossover will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show in March as the Vision X Hybrid. The model was teased on Thursday with three design sketches, showing not so different shape than the ones previewed in March 2017 on the Vision E Concept.
3 photos
Skoda Vision X InteriorSkoda Vision X
The X Hybrid shown here comes in FlexGreen paint, roof in contrasting Anthracite, distinctive bumpers, dominant side sills, a large panoramic glass roof and 20-inch alloy wheels. The design, says Skoda, was inspired by traditional Czech glasswork.

On the interior, the Vision X Hybrid promises to come with “a fundamentally new design language,” one that boasts a far simpler console, adorned with a very large screen. For the moment only one image of the interior has been released, but its likely Skoda will releaase some more not long before the Geneva show.

“The wide, ergonomically contoured dashboard with freestanding color display dominates the visual impression in the interior. The infotainment and connectivity services can be accessed quickly and intuitively via the screen. Illuminated elements made of cut crystal glass in conjunction with the color display create atmospheric lighting effects,” says Skoda in a statement.

Skoda targets with this concept the fast-growing SUV segment, which in Europe saw an all-time record spike: 4.56 million registrations in 2017, 19.5% higher than in 2016. As for the long-term strategy, the X Hybrid may become part of the carmaker's promise to offer a plug-in hybrid or purely electric powertrain for every fourth vehicle sold globally.

Last year, the Vision E was the first all-electric vehicle under the Skoda brand. By 2025, Skoda is supposed to have three all-electric vehicles in its line-up, the first being probably the production version of the Vision E. As for Skoda hybrids, it's likely the Vision X will become their forefather.

“Urban crossover will be the third series-production model to conquer a new segment,” promises the automaker.
Skoda Skoda Vision E Skoda Vision X hybrid Geneva Motor Show corssover
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
SKODA models:
SKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniSKODA Octavia Combi RSSKODA Octavia Combi RS MediumSKODA Octavia Combi 4x4SKODA Octavia Combi 4x4 MediumAll SKODA models  