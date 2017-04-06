Skoda Previews The Interior Of Its First Electric Car Concept: Vision E

autoevolution

6 Apr 2017, 12:31 UTC ·
by
Skoda will showcase a concept named Vision E at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
It will be the first vehicle from this brand without a B-pillar and with counter-opening doors. These features will not reach production, but the design of the crossover will inspire future production vehicles from the Czech automaker.

The latest press release from the company with a winged arrow on its logo includes two images that are sketches of the interior. The passenger compartment comes with four rotatable single seats, and the exhibit does not have a central tunnel between them.

Thanks to that, the design team had more freedom at its disposal, and its members played with the idea of seats that can be rotated. Evidently, the elimination of that part of the vehicle was possible because the Vision E has a flat floor since it's an electric model.

The result is a lounge for the passengers, but the idea could be taken further in the future, when autonomous driving cars will not require the drive to be facing the road ahead. We are many years away from that situation, but this is something that could become possible in the future. Until then, keep your eyes on the road when you are driving.

Another interesting idea was placing a screen in front of every occupant, with each user being able to customize the touch-controlled displays.

Moreover, each door will have a “phone box,” which enables inductive charging for smartphones that support that feature, and each user could connect to his or her device on the dedicated screen assigned to him or her.

Skoda insists that the Vision E arrives with a large trunk, which is something that people do not care about in a concept car, but are interested when a production automobile is involved.

The idea that the automaker is trying to underline is that the production car inspired by this concept will be as roomy as the exhibit, and will also have a spacious trunk, which is characteristic to the brand.
