Skoda Vision E Concept Reveals Electric Future for Marque, New Styling Ideas

Skoda
has lifted the veils off the Vision E
, its first electric-powered car, ahead of the presentation set for the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show.
As you have probably figured out by now, the Vision E is a concept vehicle. Skoda has shown several exhibits that were named “Vision” in the past years, and those of you who have followed the phenomenon know what they are. If you do not, it is not a problem, because will explain below.
Skoda’s concept vehicles that have “Vision” in their name
, usually followed by a letter, preview three things. Those things are as follows: a particular body style, styling cues, and a new model. In some cases, all three happened, but the styling cues end up on the entire range as it gets renewed.
The Vision E makes no exception, as it previews one of the company’s five electric vehicles planned for launch by 2025. On top of those, the marque wants to offer a plug-in hybrid Superb in 2019.
Moreover, this exhibit meets the SAE Level-3 autonomy requirements, which mean that the car is capable of driving itself in particular conditions, but it needs a human driver behind the wheel and alert at all times.
The Vision E is 4,64 meters long, 1,91 m wide, and 1,55 meters tall, which means that we have a large vehicle on our screens. Its wheelbase is also generous, as it sits at 2,85 meters, bigger than the Kodia
q's.
If we look at those dimensions alone, we think this exhibit previews the rumored Kodiaq Coupe
, which would sit close to it in size.
The Czech marque
fitted the Vision E with an electric drivetrain
that adds up to 225 kW (306 HP
), and it can reach a top speed of 180 km/h (111 mph).
Its range is more impressive, as it could drive up to 500 kilometers (310 miles) on a single charge. All-wheel-drive is standard and always activated to enable maximum stability and performance.