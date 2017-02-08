BMW Hires Skoda's Design Chief, Who Also Designed The Veyron

autoevolution

The BMW Group has announced the new format of its design team, which will be led by Adrian van Hooydonk.
The core brand of the German conglomerate, BMW, will have Jozef Kaban as the lead designer, while Domagoj Dukec will pen BMW i and BMW M cars. Mr. Dukec has been with the BMW Group since 2010, and he used to be the lead exterior designer for the BMW brand and the BMW i division.

Mr. Dukec is responsible for the BMW Concept Active Tourer, and the Concept Vision Connected Drive, among other cars made by BMW.

Before working for the BMW Group, Domagoj Dukec was employed by PSA Peugeot-Citroen, in Paris, where he was a design supervisor. His former projects involve being part of the team that designed the Citroen C4 Coupe, second-generation Citroen C5, Hypnos Concept, GQ Concept, and the C5 Airscape.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jozef Kaban is the former lead designer of the Skoda brand, which is owned by BMW Group’s rivals at the Volkswagen Group. Beyond the recent Skoda models signed by Kaban, the Czech designer is also responsible for the Bugatti Veyron, but also for more modest cars, which include the Volkswagen Lupo.

Many years ago, Jozef Kaban was the head of exterior design at Audi, which makes us very curious about the cars that will be drawn by Kaban in the future. BMW had to find a new exterior designer after Karim Habib, the former lead designer of the BMW brand, announced his departure from the corporation.

Jozef Kaban will assume the new post in the second half of this year. Skoda has yet to announce his successor, but whoever will be named will have big shoes to fill, as Kaban has done great things for the Czech brand. However, the recent facelift of the Skoda Octavia was not unanimously appreciated, so his successor could get the chance to fix it if it does not suit his or her vision.
