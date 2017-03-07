Skoda Kodiaq Sportline and Scout Show Carbon and Wood Interiors in Geneva

The Kodiaq is already one of the most successful launches Skoda has ever witnessed. But the SUV segment is very competitive, and Volkswagen Group brands have always offered as many derivatives as possible to counter the competition. Today, we got a closer look at the Kodiaq Sportline and Scout models, making their debuts in Geneva.





Both models should go on sale a few months from now and should be offered with nearly all of the existing powertrains, minus the low output ones. So, is the red rooster your favorite or do you want some ruggedness in your driveway? On is supposed to look tough and the other wants to be sporty, but both get a similar treatment designed to make Kodiaq buyers spend even more money. We were most impressed by what's happen on the inside, so we'll start with that.The Kodiaq Sportline being presented in Geneva looks like it has the same perforated leather steering wheel as the Octavia RS minus the badge. It's nice to see that the hammer-shaped DSG shifter is also making a comeback. The crossover sports bucket seats are designed to offer lateral support and come with integrated headrests.Their centers are covered in Alcantara, the same material added to the doors, while the sides are done in leatherette with white stitching. I look as good as anything Audi offers. Meanwhile, the dashboard of the Sportline model boasts a large carbon fiber trim piece that we'd do without.In the Kodiaq Scout , wood is making a comeback. But it's got a really rustic look to it and can be seen on the doors as well. I think Skoda put a lot of thought into this material, but some customers might still avoid it. The seats also have Alcantara and leatherette, but the pattern and stitching resemble that in the VW Tiguan.On the outside, one is supposed to sit a little bit lower and the other a little bit higher, but you can't really tell. What yo will notice straight away are the changes brought to the front bumper. Both look better than a standard Kodiaq and offer custom wheel designs, which in the case of the Sportline resemble one of's rims.Both models should go on sale a few months from now and should be offered with nearly all of the existing powertrains, minus the low output ones. So, is the red rooster your favorite or do you want some ruggedness in your driveway?