New Skoda Fabia RS Rendering Look Just as Ugly as the Octavia RS

There are no two ways about it, Skodas have become very ugly in recent years. I mean just compare the current Octavia with the second-gen model from around 2010. What the heck went wrong?

It seems the Czechs have managed to mess up another car this year with a mid-life facelift for the Fabia. It looked fine before, but they've given it square headlights that seem to belong to a boxy SUV . All that would be fine if Europe wasn't inundated with B-segment hatchbacks right now: new Polo, Fiesta, Micra, Ibiza and more.



We've learned that if there's one thing that can fix an ugly Skoda, that's the RS treatment. The 2018 Octavia RS still has a weird set of lights, but you won't look at them very much because of its masculine bumper and sporty trim.



That's why the Fabia RS rendered here looks acceptable.



Of course, this is a car that Skoda won't make. It's not that they can't, though. This platform and running gear is essentially the same as the old Polo, which means the 1.8 TSI would fit perfectly under the hood.



Wouldn't it be fun to have a 192 horsepower Fabia? Of course, there's also the slight problem of it being more powerful than an Octavia RS TDI .



