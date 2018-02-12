autoevolution
 

2018 Skoda Octavia Gets Digital Instrument Panel From The Karoq

Now in its third generation, the Octavia is Skoda’s most important model by sales volume. Facelifted for the 2017 model year with split front headlights and many more goodies, the compact-sized brother of the Golf is now available with the digital instrument panel introduced by the Karoq.
Skoda’s version of the Audi virtual cockpit and Volkswagen Active Info Display is listed in the Czech configurator for the Octavia, priced at 8,900 CZK (€350). Given these circumstances, it’s more than obvious that Skoda will officially debut this feature at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Measuring 12.3 inches in diagonal, the digital instrument panel sports a resolution of 1,440 by 540 pixels. Navigation information can be displayed in 2D or 3D, and the driver can further the experience by choosing between four layouts: Classic, Digital, Info-Profile, and Reduced.

As the name implies, Classic consists of the rev counter and speedo as round-shaped instruments. Changing to Digital and Info-Profile translates to more information for the driver, while the Reduced layout summons two large displays that show data such as the speed and remaining range.

The 2018 Octavia isn’t the only surprise Skoda has in the pipeline for the Geneva Motor Show. Sharing the spotlight is the mid-cycle refresh of the Fabia, which makes do without turbo diesel and four-cylinder engines.

In total, the subcompact hatchback has four 1.0-liter three-cylinder powerplants to offer, branded MPI and TSI. The crème de la crème comes in the form of the 110-horsepower (81-kW) 1.0 TSI, which also happens to integrate a gasoline particulate filter to meet the latest emissions standards. The more powerful version of the 1.0 TSI can be furthered by the seven-speed DSG box, which is a nice touch for a car in this segment.

Of the 693,702 vehicles Skoda sold in Europe in 2017, the Octavia leads the ranking with 227,213 units. The Fabia, on the other hand, sold 177,116 units last year in the Old Continent.
