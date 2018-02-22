2018 Skoda Octavia RS 245 Unleashed With Challenge Plus Package

More on this:

1 New Skoda Fabia RS Rendering Look Just as Ugly as the Octavia RS

2 Skoda Launches Superb Sedan to Mars, Gets There Before the Roadster

3 Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement Line Puts on the Festive Clothes for Geneva

4 2018 Skoda Octavia Gets Digital Instrument Panel From The Karoq

5 FlexGreen Skoda Vision X Hybrid Official Teaser Ahead of Geneva Debut