New Italdesign Zerouno Roadster Looks Predictable In First Photos

After the Zerouno Roadster, Italdesign intends to introduce a limited-edition Italdesign of today is a different animal from the company founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro in 1968. From extremely original designs such as the BMW M1 (1971), Lotus Esprit (1972), and Delorean DMC-12 (1981), the Moncalieri-based business is now more interested in reskinning existing car models for overinflated profit.The Zerouno and 2018 Geneva Motor Show-bound Zerouno Roadster are no different, for both of them are more aligned with the pricing of the Bugatti Chiron than that of the R8 and Huracan. Like the coupe, the drop-top will be produced in a limited series of five units. Starting price? Just around €1.8 million at the very least.In addition to the roof, the Roadster differs from the fixed-head Zerouno through the design of the rear deck. Further back of the model that celebrates 50 years since Italdesign came to be, the slim exhaust exits and carbon-fiber fixed spoiler dominate the rear end.Performance figures have yet to be released, but the Roadster shouldn’t differ too broadly from the Zerouno we know from last year. More than 610 horsepower from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels, 3.2 clicks to 100 km/h, and 330-plus km/h on full throttle.Customization options should be plentiful for the Zerouno Roadster, with Italdesign expected to offer just about everything the customer wishes if the price is right. The no-nonsense supercar persona works best with bare composites instead of paint, though.After the Zerouno Roadster, Italdesign intends to introduce a limited-edition supercar each year or so. It’s not that the company doesn’t want people to forget its name, but the Volkswagen Group doesn’t allow Italdesign to do everything it wants to do.