Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement Line Puts on the Festive Clothes for Geneva

15 Feb 2018, 12:45 UTC ·
Special design and extensive comfort features are the promised changes Skoda will present at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on the new top version of the Kodiaq, a new line that takes its name from those of Skoda founders, Laurin and Klement Vaclav.
The so-called Skoda Kodiaq L&K, as it is officially called, will become the top of the range version of the SUV, adding a new engine range and visual upgrades.

To the existing range of engines, Skoda will now add a 1.5-liter TSI engine, with a 150 hp troop. The 2.0 TSI currently in use gets a 10 hp power boost, now reaching a total of 190 hp. Controlling the gasoline engines will be a 7-speed DSG transmission, one that will also be presented on the Kodiaq for the first time in Geneva.

Both new and upgraded units will be expanded to the other equipment versions of the SUV in the coming year. A new diesel engine will be introduced as well, the 2.0 TDI unit with 150 hp, completing the range with the existing 190 hp version of the 2.0 TDI. Both will be offered in the 4×4 drive as standard.

Visually, not much will change for the L&K, but some new interesting features will be introduced. On the outside, there will be new 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, a grille with vertical slats and chrome trim as standard. The front wings are adorned with Laurin & Klement badges.

On the interior, the steering wheel has been changed, now coming as a three-spoke one, the Laurin & Klement logo on the seats and the trim strips of the instrument panel. When the infotainment system comes to life, the same logo pop up.

The model to be presented in Geneva will for now be available only for left-hand drive countries. Pricing for the Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement has not been announced.
