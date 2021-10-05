Skoda Scala Facelift Spied Testing in the Alps

Škoda's engineering team is testing the facelifted version of the Scala. Our spy photographers caught the prototype yet again, this time while it was testing in the Alps. Its first encounter with our spies with cameras involved the Scala towing a small enclosed trailer, but now the prototype was caught alone.
Since the Czech automaker has concealed the front and the rear parts, it is evident that Škoda's designers have focused their efforts on these parts of the Scala, as it is the custom with a facelift.
It is worth noting that the taillights do not seem changed whatsoever. The headlights, on the other hand, seem to have something different about them.
The prototype had sensors fitted to its wheels to enable precise calibration of its onboard systems. Škoda is expected to fit the facelifted Scala with a digital gauge cluster, along with a larger infotainment unit.
As is customary with a facelift, the color palette, and rim models will be changed to allow a new look, but the most popular options will remain in the range. You can bet on the fact that we will be offered white, red, black, and silver cars up until the end of time.
In case your country does not get the Škoda Scala, do not despair, as we will explain what this car is and what it is meant to do. It is based on the VW Group's MQB A0 platform, its smallest iteration of the MQB, and it is a subcompact hatchback.
The Škoda Scala proposes to outdo the competition with clever solutions, which involve a larger wheelbase that enables more room for its rear occupants. Expect the engine range to be updated to come with less CO2 emissions.
The base model will still come with a gasoline engine and a manual gearbox, while more expensive variants will get a seven-speed twin-clutch DSG unit. The life of diesels in the VW Group is limited, so it is unclear if Škoda will offer a Scala facelift with a TDI under its hood. We shall have to wait until the first half of 2022 to find out.
