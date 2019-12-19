Skoda Scala and Kamiq Now Available With 150 HP 1.5 TSI

The Kamiq may be Skoda's smallest crossover, but it's larger than most of its competitors. This also means it can get heavy, and for a while, it was only available with up to 116 horsepower, but that's been fixed by the arrival of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo.
The Kamiq and its sister hatchback, the Scala, are the type of car you want to be economical and spacious above all else. But with two or three passengers and their luggage, overtaking with a 1-liter turbo model can be downright dangerous.
From what we can tell, this is the older version of the 1.5 TSI, which is not to say it's bad. Skoda's going to have a mild-hybrid version in the new Octavia, but that system undoubtedly increases the price of the car.
It's still a pretty efficient engine, thanks to the Active Cylinder Technology, which shuts off the middle cylinders to save fuel. According to Skoda, you should get about 5.4 to 5.7 l/100km/h combined (52 to 50 km/h UK).
The output is as it's always been, 150 horsepower and 250 Nm, which is about as much as the DSG can handle. Performance isn't too bad either, as the 0 to 100 km/h sprint takes 8.2 seconds and top speed is 220 km/h in the Scala. Obviously, the crossover is slightly slower because it's got a bit of extra weight, but it stays under 1.3 tons.
As you probably know, the Kamiq is built like a cheaper car, so there's no available AWD and the rear suspension isn't fully independent. The upside is they were able to keep prices quite low. The 150 hp Kamiq starts from €24,300 in the Ambition trim, though we'd probably add another €2,000 for the Style model that has better equipment.
Sometime next year, Skoda is probably going to add another engine, the 1-liter G-TEC, which is a turbocharged 3-cylinder that can run on compressed natural gas stored in three tanks.
