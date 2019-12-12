autoevolution

2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan

12 Dec 2019, 2:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
As all you cheap Skoda fans know, the Rapid got replaced with the Scala recently. It's supposed to a more economical, safer and better looking car. However, the Rapid didn't get its retirement letter and has actually evolved into a new car, at least in Russia.
13 photos
2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan
We knew Skoda was planning this change for the Rapid, not only because of the teaser sketches they released, but also some much earlier spyshots from China. But the outcome is far better than we expected.

Front, back and inside, the 2021 Rapid looks just like the Scala now. So is this a brand new car? Well, we've done a skim-through of several Russian articles and a few mention either the old Rapid or the PQ25 platform. So this is, in fact, the older model dressed to look modern.

But in many ways, that doesn't matter. While the Scala claims to be an MQB car, it never got the suspension compliency of a Golf. So the Rapid can't be that far behind. Quite a few cosmetic elements are the same or inspired by the newer Skoda model too.

For example, the front boasts triangular headlights, a new grille, that much wider hood and the Scala's whole fascia, complete with adaptive cruise control radar mount. And at the back, the longer taillights of the Scala wrap around the Rapid's trunk opening, making it look more expensive.

The dimensions remain largely unchanged: 4,483mm long, 1,706mm wide, 1,474mm tall and riding on a 2,602mm wheelbase. Trunk space is 530 liters or 1,470 liters with the seats down. Obviously, the engines are specific to the Russian market, so they're not the same as they were in Europe.

The base unit is a 1.6 MPI with either 90 or 110 hp and is available with either a 5-speed or a six-speed auto. Is that Golf 5 early tech? Alternatively, they can have a 1.4 TSI turbo with 125 hp and a 7-speed DSG.

What's amazing is what they've done with te interior. There, we see a tablet-like 6.5 or 8-inch infotainment, the 10-inch digital dashboard and even the new steering wheel designs.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be built at the Volkswagen Group Rus factory in Kaluga, Russia and goes on sale next year from 829,000 rubles (€11,800). So far in 2019, the old Rapid is Skoda's best selling model overall and the 10th most popular car on the market with about 30,000 units delivered.
2021 Skoda Rapid Skoda Rapid Skoda Russia skoda scala
Abandoned in the Desert: The Vehicle Jilting Phenomenon in Dubai ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again What's With all the Reimagined Air-Cooled Porsche 911s?What's With all the Reimagined Air-Cooled Porsche 911s?
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Cool New Chevy Suburban Makes the Current Cadillac Escalade IrrelevantCool New Chevy Suburban Makes the Current Cadillac Escalade Irrelevant
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Ultimate Luxury: A Phone App to Order Champagne on Board a Cruise ShipThe Ultimate Luxury: A Phone App to Order Champagne on Board a Cruise Ship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Camp in Style With This Hand-Restored 1950 Westcraft Capistrano Calypso TrailerCamp in Style With This Hand-Restored 1950 Westcraft Capistrano Calypso Trailer
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? This Is YoYo, the World’s First 3D-Printed Electric CarThis Is YoYo, the World’s First 3D-Printed Electric Car
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS CybertruckTESLA MOTORS Cybertruck Fullsize PickupTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day