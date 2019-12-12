2021 Skoda Rapid Revealed in Russia, Looks Like a Scala Sedan

As all you cheap Skoda fans know, the Rapid got replaced with the Scala recently. It's supposed to a more economical, safer and better looking car. However, the Rapid didn't get its retirement letter and has actually evolved into a new car, at least in Russia.
We knew Skoda was planning this change for the Rapid, not only because of the teaser sketches they released, but also some much earlier spyshots from China. But the outcome is far better than we expected.
Front, back and inside, the 2021 Rapid looks just like the Scala now. So is this a brand new car? Well, we've done a skim-through of several Russian articles and a few mention either the old Rapid or the PQ25 platform. So this is, in fact, the older model dressed to look modern.
But in many ways, that doesn't matter. While the Scala claims to be an MQB car, it never got the suspension compliency of a Golf. So the Rapid can't be that far behind. Quite a few cosmetic elements are the same or inspired by the newer Skoda model too.
For example, the front boasts triangular headlights, a new grille, that much wider hood and the Scala's whole fascia, complete with adaptive cruise control radar mount. And at the back, the longer taillights of the Scala wrap around the Rapid's trunk opening, making it look more expensive.
The dimensions remain largely unchanged: 4,483mm long, 1,706mm wide, 1,474mm tall and riding on a 2,602mm wheelbase. Trunk space is 530 liters or 1,470 liters with the seats down. Obviously, the engines are specific to the Russian market, so they're not the same as they were in Europe.
The base unit is a 1.6 MPI with either 90 or 110 hp and is available with either a 5-speed or a six-speed auto. Is that Golf 5 early tech? Alternatively, they can have a 1.4 TSI turbo with 125 hp and a 7-speed DSG.
What's amazing is what they've done with te interior. There, we see a tablet-like 6.5 or 8-inch infotainment, the 10-inch digital dashboard and even the new steering wheel designs.
The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be built at the Volkswagen Group Rus factory in Kaluga, Russia and goes on sale next year from 829,000 rubles (€11,800). So far in 2019, the old Rapid is Skoda's best selling model overall and the 10th most popular car on the market with about 30,000 units delivered.
Front, back and inside, the 2021 Rapid looks just like the Scala now. So is this a brand new car? Well, we've done a skim-through of several Russian articles and a few mention either the old Rapid or the PQ25 platform. So this is, in fact, the older model dressed to look modern.
But in many ways, that doesn't matter. While the Scala claims to be an MQB car, it never got the suspension compliency of a Golf. So the Rapid can't be that far behind. Quite a few cosmetic elements are the same or inspired by the newer Skoda model too.
For example, the front boasts triangular headlights, a new grille, that much wider hood and the Scala's whole fascia, complete with adaptive cruise control radar mount. And at the back, the longer taillights of the Scala wrap around the Rapid's trunk opening, making it look more expensive.
The dimensions remain largely unchanged: 4,483mm long, 1,706mm wide, 1,474mm tall and riding on a 2,602mm wheelbase. Trunk space is 530 liters or 1,470 liters with the seats down. Obviously, the engines are specific to the Russian market, so they're not the same as they were in Europe.
The base unit is a 1.6 MPI with either 90 or 110 hp and is available with either a 5-speed or a six-speed auto. Is that Golf 5 early tech? Alternatively, they can have a 1.4 TSI turbo with 125 hp and a 7-speed DSG.
What's amazing is what they've done with te interior. There, we see a tablet-like 6.5 or 8-inch infotainment, the 10-inch digital dashboard and even the new steering wheel designs.
The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be built at the Volkswagen Group Rus factory in Kaluga, Russia and goes on sale next year from 829,000 rubles (€11,800). So far in 2019, the old Rapid is Skoda's best selling model overall and the 10th most popular car on the market with about 30,000 units delivered.