2022 Skoda Scala Facelift Starts Road-Testing, Engineer Spies Our Spy Photographer

A little over two years old, the Skoda Scala is about to be replaced by an updated iteration. The facelifted model was spied for the first time, towing a trailer in the Alps, with an overenthusiastic engineer (presumably) riding shotgun, who decided to play a game of inception with our spy photographer. 23 photos



Some of that thick camouflage covering its front and rear ends will be peeled off in the coming months, as the car approaches its unveiling date. Speaking of it, the facelifted Scala is expected to be officially shown in the first half of 2022. Looking at pictures of the 2022 Skoda Scala and its predecessor side by side, we can see that the new one has a narrower and taller grille. The headlamps have different graphics, and the front bumper was modified, getting a smaller lower air intake, or at least that’s the general impression, as the camouflage does prevent us from taking a better look at it.Out back, the Czech company’s designers gave it a new bumper, with repositioned reflectors that now sit further down. Likely flanking the ‘SKODA’ lettering, the taillights do not appear to have changed at all, but there is enough time to modify them. Elsewhere, the compact hatchback will probably get new wheels and paint finishes, together with updated infotainment system and digital cluster software inside, and perhaps revised upholstery.Slotting between the Fabia and Octavia in terms of size, the Skoda Scala is built on theA0 platform, which is shared with the VW Group’s subcompact models. However, thanks to the clever packaging, it has more space between the axles than the Audi A3 Sportback. It’s still too early to say for sure whether it will receive any changes under the hood, but we suspect it might, as the automaker could make it less polluting and more frugal.Some of that thick camouflage covering its front and rear ends will be peeled off in the coming months, as the car approaches its unveiling date. Speaking of it, the facelifted Scala is expected to be officially shown in the first half of 2022.