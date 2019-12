Sixteen Power V16 LS Engine Develops 2,000+ HP With Quad-Turbo Setup

First things first, the company that builds this monstrosity is based in the Detroit Metro Area of Michigan. Stylized as XVI Power – with XVI standing for sixteen in Roman numerals – the company lists the V16 as a marine engine with… wait for it… 14 liters of displacement! A large boat is capable of fitting this powerplant, but your '69 Camaro project car probably isn't.Shown in near-production guise at the 2019 SEMA Show in November, the LS-based V16 can also be converted for automobile use with a few simple modifications. Delete the water-cooled headers and heat exchangers, update the accessory drive, and that’s mostly it. Designed for OEM and aftermarket heads and manifolds, the ultra-expensive-but-reliable powerplant will be tested at sea in the earliest part of 2020 in a 42-foot catamaran.Shall we talk output now? The XVI Power website lists no fewer than five flavors for the 14-liter blunderbuss, starting with 900 horsepower and natural aspiration. Two performance versions – packing 1,200 and 1,400 horsepower without the need for forced induction – are also available. The next step would be to strap a supercharger for 1,600 ponies, then there’s the quad-turbo setup with 2,000 horsepower for the most conservative tune.The company claims that “a great block needs to be built with great components,” hence the billet single-piece crankshaft, three-bolt cam kit, LS Gen 4 or LT Gen 5 heads, and twin drive-by-wire throttle bodies. The cooling components include even a cooler for the fuel, one for the power steering fluid, and a transmission cooler. Yup, this bad boy here is built like a tank! Katech , the outfit that listed the C8 Corvette with the LT5 engine on its website before General Motors has even revealed the mid-engined sports car, has also helped with the development of the V16. These guys are very knowledgeable in all things General Motors, having helped The Big G win races with the Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in the Trans Am series, IMSA Prototype Challenge, and Pirelli World Challenge.