autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Singer Hiring to Restomod Porsche 911s in the U.S. and the UK, Positions Open

23 Mar 2018, 8:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Even if you're not a Porschephile, chances are you've come across a photo of the mint restomoded 911s (re)built by Singer Vehicle Design. The label, which was born in 2009, is more popular than ever and, as a result of this, the specialist is looking to boost its staff.
24 photos
Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911Singer 500 HP Porsche 911
Singer has now come up with a list of open positions and these involve both the Californian mothership and its new UK arm.

So, while most of the Singer Porsches will still be given a new life in Cali, customers looking for the awesome Dynamics and Lightweighting Study we met in November last year will see their machines being refined in Britain - keep in mind that Singer works together with Williams Advanced Engineering for the project.

The fresh 964 aero approach involves a new air-cooled 500 hp naturally aspirated flat-six motor. We're talking about a 4.0-liter flat-six that can scream all the way to 900 hp. And, as announced by the developer, only 75 units of the wonder will be brought to the world. As always, customers can choose between a wide range of customization approaches, since the 911 can be "stripped bare for dynamic savagery, dressed for intercontinental touring or pitched somewhere between those extremes," So, what can you do for your country?
The list of open positions at Singer's U.S. headquarters is generous, so whether you know your way around engineering tools or are good with the sales magic, there might be something for you.

In fact, here's the full list: Body Shop Manager, Welder and Fabricator, Aftersales Technician, Shop Assistant, Assembly Technician, Interior Trimmer, Quality Auditor, Quality Auditor Body Shop, Sales Administrator, Supply Quality Assurance Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, Manufacturing Engineer, Materials Science Engineer (Contract).

As for the UK base, the specialist pursues an all-technical approach, since the company is looking for painters, fabricators and mechanics.
singer Porsche 911 Porsche
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 