Singer Hiring to Restomod Porsche 911s in the U.S. and the UK, Positions Open

Even if you're not a Porschephile, chances are you've come across a photo of the mint restomoded 911s (re)built by Singer Vehicle Design. The label, which was born in 2009, is more popular than ever and, as a result of this, the specialist is looking to boost its staff.

As for the UK base, the specialist pursues an all-technical approach, since the company is looking for painters, fabricators and mechanics. Singer has now come up with a list of open positions and these involve both the Californian mothership and its new UK arm.So, while most of the Singer Porsches will still be given a new life in Cali, customers looking for the awesome Dynamics and Lightweighting Study we met in November last year will see their machines being refined in Britain - keep in mind that Singer works together with Williams Advanced Engineering for the project.The fresh 964 aero approach involves a new air-cooled 500 hp naturally aspirated flat-six motor. We're talking about a 4.0-liter flat-six that can scream all the way to 900 hp. And, as announced by the developer, only 75 units of the wonder will be brought to the world. As always, customers can choose between a wide range of customization approaches, since the 911 can be "stripped bare for dynamic savagery, dressed for intercontinental touring or pitched somewhere between those extremes,"The list of open positions at Singer's U.S. headquarters is generous, so whether you know your way around engineering tools or are good with the sales magic, there might be something for you.In fact, here's the full list: Body Shop Manager, Welder and Fabricator, Aftersales Technician, Shop Assistant, Assembly Technician, Interior Trimmer, Quality Auditor, Quality Auditor Body Shop, Sales Administrator, Supply Quality Assurance Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, Manufacturing Engineer, Materials Science Engineer (Contract).As for the UK base, the specialist pursues an all-technical approach, since the company is looking for painters, fabricators and mechanics.