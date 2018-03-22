2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Prepares For Debut

What’s in it for the eco-friendly crowd? The Cayenne E-Hybrid is, teased
in the featured video during the final phase of testing. Void of camouflage and gifted with Acid Green-painted brake calipers, the plug-in hybrid sure is a looker for an SUV
.
At the beginning of the clip, Porsche
gives us efficiency information, as follows: 3.4 to 3.2 liters per 100 kilometers, CO2 emissions of 78 to 72 grams per kilometer, and an electricity consumption of 20.9 to 20.6 kWh per 100 kilometers on the combined driving cycle. The heft and drag coefficient of the SUV body style take their toll, though, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid being more efficient in every aspect.
The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 co-developed with Audi
combined with the 136-PS electric motor make up for a system power of 462 PS (456 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. What this means is, the Cayenne E-Hybrid slots between the S and Turbo in terms of output, with pricing likely to reflect its status within the range. The S retails at €91,964, with the Turbo coming in at €138,850.
After the newcomer gets launched, Porsche will then step up to the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. And as you would expect from Volkswagen Group brand, the plug-in hybrid drivetrain will be sourced from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
. The range-topper will pack a supercar-like 680 PS and 850 Nm (626 pound-feet) of torque.
Focusing back on testing, Porsche took the Cayenne E-Hybrid to places like Canada
, South Africa, Dubai to ensure that it can cut the mustard at temperatures ranging from -40 to 40 degrees Celsius. “Our goal is to deliver a vehicle to the customer that is 100 percent perfect,”
explained Peter Hass, team manager at the Quality Management and Testing division.