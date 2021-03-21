Shelby GT500 "Skeletor" Go Kart Is the Maddest Ford Dragster Ever

Muscle cars are very powerful yet heavy. That's why they're not as fast as a sports car with similar power, right? Well, that's not the case with the 2014 Shelby GT500, which has gone through some weight-loss surgery.
You know how some zombies are missing parts of their arms and legs, but they still run pretty fast? Well, this looks like the car equivalent of that. You can't even call it a Mustang anymore, just the naked shell, held together by some scaffolding. Even though it looks like scrap, this thing still managed to go down the Florida quarter-mile in about 10 seconds.
So what's the story? Well, if you guessed that it was a wreck bought at auction... you don't get any prize because that's very obvious. It was a 2-year old model with light cosmetic damage, and the new owner brought it back to perfect stock condition. However, the Shelby-tuned pony was still a Mustang at heart, and so it crashed on the way to a car meet.
The car was now a total wreck, and instead of selling it for parts, the owner created "Skeletor". As far as parts, it's still a stock 5.8-liter engine with the original throttle body, supercharger, and pulley. But it does have a tune, which means it's making more than the original 662 horsepower. And this does partly explain why a 2014 GT500 is rated at 11.6 seconds over a quarter mile and this is supercar-fast.
It's obviously pretty wild even when standing still. The tiny front tires contrast with the giant slicks at the back. And what's left of the roof stripe leads your eye to tubes holding the roof to the rear axle. It even has a chute, and the car bucks hard during gear shifts.
As the owner puts it, there's nothing special about this car. But it's a wreck that still blitzes down the quarter-mile, and that's a rare thing to see.
