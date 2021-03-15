1969 Ford Mustang With Pro-Touring Mods Flashes Lovely British Racing Green Body

The next time somebody steals John Wick’s car, he should scour the Internet for something along the lines of this stunning 1969 Mustang Pro-Touring build. It might even be a lot easier to drive than the one he owned in the movie.
This creature is one of the most beautiful custom Mustangs we’ve ever seen. It just looks so rugged, both inside and out, and since it’s a Pro-Touring car, it’s probably really good once you get it out on the road. So if you're interested, know that it will be up for grabs through Mecum Auctions on March 18-20.
In 1969, Ford gave the first-generation Mustang an extensive upgrade, resulting in a chunkier body, both wider and longer. The year 1969 was also when the Blue Oval introduced the Mach 1. It was a good year, especially since 1970 and newer Mustangs were arguably less visually-aggressive.
On this particular car, we’re dealing with a British Racing Green exterior, which works well alongside various black accents, most of them on the front and rear fascias. Even those 18-inch wheels are black, not to mention the front spoiler lip, adding to the strong yet understated contrast.
Moving on to the interior, there’s power rack and pinion steering, air conditioning, custom steering wheel, and either leather or vinyl seats. Meanwhile, that gorgeous-looking shifter operates a five-speed manual gearbox, itself connected to the car’s 5.0-liter V8 engine.
Ultimately, the key word here is Pro-Touring, which is what you call a classic muscle car enhanced to the point where it now features many amenities you would otherwise find on something a lot more modern. The ad isn’t very generous in terms of information, but these types of cars usually also come with an upgraded suspension and better brakes to go with the new drivetrain and custom visuals.
Whoever ends up with the winning bid is going to make a lot of people jealous.
