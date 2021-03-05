1972 Ford Bronco Packs Coyote Surprise Under the Hood

4 Spotted Ford Bronco Warthogs Make Both Humans and Explorer ST Look Puny Indeed

Are you upset that the modern Ford Bronco doesn't come with a V8 engine? Here's an easy fix for that: buy a first-generation Bronco. It's a cool classic, it's just as capable off the beaten path, and it packs a V8 under the hood. 11 photos



Yes, a modern



While it may look original beyond drivetrain and chassis upgrades, this 1972 Bronco went through many changes. Various body elements were replaced, while the new fiberglass hood boasts a big, vented bulge that sends more air to the Coyote V8. The body has been repainted dark green metallic, a hue you won't find on a



Upgrades continue inside with textured bedliner paint on the floor, Corbeau bucket seats in tan vinyl, a four-point roll bar, and diamond-plate door panels. All the exposed hardware is made from stainless steel, so there are no signs of corrosion.



The Coyote V8 was sourced from a 2013



There's no word on power output, but the 2013 F-150 fitted with the Coyote V8 came with 360 horsepower on tap. That's almost twice the power rating of a stock 1972 Bronco.



All told, this is a cool restomod project that retains the original Bronco's looks and hides a modern and more capable drivetrain underneath. And it can be yours, assuming you'll win the auction that ends on Friday, March 12. As of this writing, the highest bid is at $20,000. Ford offered the original Bronco with a 4.7-liter V8 rated at 200 horsepower. In 1969, it was enlarged to 4.9 liters, and power increased slightly to 205 horsepower. You can still find first-gen Broncos with their original V8s, but you can also opt for one with a Coyote swap, like this 1972 model that surfaced on Bring a Trailer Yes, a modern 5.0-liter Coyote V8 will fit into a first-gen Bronco's engine bay to give it a modern twist and extra oomph. This clean-looking restomod also packs a six-speed automatic transmission and a twin-stick, Dana 20 two-speed transfer case. Its off-road capability is further enhanced by a two-inch body lift and a 2.5-inch (63-mm) suspension lift, both backed by 31-inch BF Goodrich tires.While it may look original beyond drivetrain and chassis upgrades, this 1972 Bronco went through many changes. Various body elements were replaced, while the new fiberglass hood boasts a big, vented bulge that sends more air to the Coyote V8. The body has been repainted dark green metallic, a hue you won't find on a first-generation Bronco Upgrades continue inside with textured bedliner paint on the floor, Corbeau bucket seats in tan vinyl, a four-point roll bar, and diamond-plate door panels. All the exposed hardware is made from stainless steel, so there are no signs of corrosion.The Coyote V8 was sourced from a 2013 Ford F-150 , so it's not the latest version you find in the Mustang. It has been installed using a Power by The Hour engine wiring harness, and it comes with an aluminum radiator and cooling fan, plus FlowMaster mufflers.There's no word on power output, but the 2013 F-150 fitted with the Coyote V8 came with 360 horsepower on tap. That's almost twice the power rating of a stock 1972 Bronco.All told, this is a cool restomod project that retains the original Bronco's looks and hides a modern and more capable drivetrain underneath. And it can be yours, assuming you'll win the auction that ends on Friday, March 12. As of this writing, the highest bid is at $20,000.

