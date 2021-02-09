Two-Owner 1973 Ford Bronco Is a Good Candidate for Restoration or Restomodding

Produced from the 1966 to the 1977 model year, the first-gen Bronco is arguably the most desirable based on auction data. This particular example of the breed, which sports the 302-cu in V8 and an auto, is currently going for $29,500 with six days of bidding left on BaT.
Adjusting the original sticker price for inflation reveals just how much these bad boys have gone up in value, regardless of condition. Located in Arizona, chassis number U15GLS13954 was originally sold by Ezra Galpin Ford for $3,931. The second and current owner acquired the buckin’ Bronco in 2000, and since then, only the most essential of maintenance has been carried out.
The seller has reportedly flushed the fuel tank last year, and the 4.9-liter engine with a two-barrel carburetor was serviced in September 2020 with a new air filter, distributor cap, and rotor. Offered with registration cards, the owner’s manual, and a clean title, the 1973 model shows approximately 94,000 miles (151,278 kilometers), of which 20k were added by the seller.
Originally rated at 137 horsepower and 230 pound-feet (312 Nm) of torque at 2,200 rpm, the 302 plant drives the rear or all four wheels through a Cruise-O-Matic three-speed tranny and a two-speed transfer case. 15-inch steelies wearing 30- by 9.5-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires are fitted to the vehicle, and the sale includes the stock four-slat steel wheels.
Manually-locking front hubs, unassisted drum brakes on all four corners, a full-size spare mounted to the swing-out carrier, and a white hardtop are featured, along with a driver-side mirror, chrome bumpers, and a tow hitch. The exterior certainly shows patina, and that stands true for the cockpit as well given the sun-damaged dash and the relocated horn button.
Finished in Burnt Orange over tan vinyl and striped cloth inserts, this lovable time capsule with uncut fenders still flaunts the original AM radio. A good candidate for a nut-and-bolt restoration or a Coyote V8-swapped restomod, this Bronco will undoubtedly increase in value in a decade’s time as opposed to the all-new model with the EcoBoost turbocharged engines.
