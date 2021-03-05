Twin-Turbo 1995 Toyota Supra Comes With Double the Price of a Brand New One

Back in 2019, Toyota pulled the wraps off the revived Supra. Officially titled GR Supra, it results from a collaboration with BMW and has all the requirements of modern-day sports cars. It also has a price tag kicking off at $42,990, which is about half what an American dealer is asking for this 26-year-old Supra.
Now, according to the specialists over at Hagerty, a 1995 Toyota Supra in concours condition is worth about as much as a 2021 model, namely $42,600. Concours condition means it has to have the right hardware, right colors, and absolutely nothing that can spoil its look.
Technically, the 1995 Supra we have here checks all those boxes. First, it packs most of the original hardware—the only thing replaced on it is the Pioneer Bluetooth stereo fitted where the old one used to be, but that hardware still exists and is offered with the car.
Then, the way it looks. We’re told the black of the exterior was never painted over, while the extremely clean interior comes with black surfaces (leather on the steering wheel and shift knob) and tan leather on the bucket seats.
Under the hood, the car packs the native 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine in the twin-turbo configuration, and it works with a 4-speed automatic transmission. We are not told anything about changes made to the powertrain, meaning we probably have to deal with the stock output of 276 hp.
As for the car’s age, there have been just three owners in its life, apparently, who drove it for a combined 15,430 miles (25,000 km) without damaging it in any way.
The car’s official title on Motorcar Classics, where it is listed for sale, is 1995 Toyota Supra Turbo Sport-Roof Targa, and the sticker reads $84,900. Considering all of the above, it’s up to you to decide whether that’s too much or just right.
