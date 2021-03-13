264-Mile 1994 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Looks Unbelievably Clean

Chassis number 1FALP45T6RF205082 isn’t your average SN-95 Mustang. Produced for the 1994 model year, this soft-topped pony is likely the best-preserved example of the breed thanks to 264 miles (425 kilometers) on the odo since new and period-correct everything.
Offered with the original trucker hat, plaid duffle bag for the car cover, service records, and the owner’s manual, this blast from the not-so-distant past is one of 137,074 units produced that year. Finished in Vibrant Red Clearcoat over white leather-wrapped bucket seats, the ‘Stang exhibits only two flaws at the present moment. In addition to a scratch above the glove box, superficial rust can be seen on the driveline and exhaust components.
Otherwise perfect in every single way, this vehicle is backed up by a Deluxe Marti Report and a squeaky-clean history report. One of 587 convertibles painted in Vibrant Red Clearcoat for the 1994 model year, the open-top pony was kept by the original owner until 2020 according to Cars & Bids.
Currently sitting at $10,221 after 12 bids, 1FALP45T6RF205082 “is a really special and exciting car” as per the one and only Doug DeMuro. The list of standard and optional features don’t disappoint either because the first owner specified the Traction-Lok rear axle and 302-cubic-inch V8 mill.
Marketed as the 5.0 although it actually displaces 4.9 liters, the small-block V8 used to crank out 215 horsepower and 285 pound-feet (386 Nm) of torque when new. A four-speed transmission with an overdrive button, the AOD-E with electronic controls, is responsible for spinning the rear wheels.
The 16-inch original alloy wheels are complemented by Firestone Firehawk SVX tires, the convertible top flaunts a defroster for the rear window, and the paint shows no wear whatsoever thanks to ceramic coating protection. “Time capsule” would best describe this incredible piece of four-wheeled nostalgia.
If you’re curious how an SN-95 can show so few miles, here’s an explanation from the selling dealer: “We sold this car for a very good client that bought as an investment back in 1994. His wife loved the color combination. We sold the car to another great client that only buys ultra-low mileage vehicles for his eye candy. Then he traded it back into us about three months ago."
