2022 Ford Maverick Spy Photos Confirm AWD Option, Sliding Rear Window, Sunroof

One of the most anticipated newcomers of the year, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been spied with production-spec bits and bobs on the roads of Dearborn. Two prototypes are featured in the gallery, and both are equipped with a trailer hitch receiver that pokes out of the bumper. 23 photos



A few more differences need to be highlighted, starting with the color of the mirror caps and door handles. The near-production prototype that rolls on Falken all-terrain rubber shows unpainted caps and handles while the Michelin-shod sibling is a little more upmarket thanks to body-color caps and handles. Also worthy of note, the plusher truck features a glass sunroof.



Last, but certainly not least, the exhaust system features a single pipe that exits behind the rear axle on the driver’s side. Look even closer at the Maverick from that angle, and you will notice a rear differential connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission shared with the Escape crossover.



The Maverick is expected to receive 1.5-liter three-cylinder and 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engines, and there’s also talk about a hybrid powertrain.







Already in production in Mexico at the same factory where Ford makes the Bronco Sport, the unibody workhorse isn't going to impress in terms of maximum towing capacity. For reference, the Bronco Sport and Escape on which it's based are rated at 2,200 and 3,500 pounds (997 and 1,588 kilograms) when optioned with the Class II Trailer Tow Package.

Expected to start at under $20,000 excluding destination charge for the FWD three-cylinder version, the Maverick won't be alone in the segment because Hyundai will take the veils off the 2022 Santa Cruz by year's end. The South Korean interloper will be produced in Montgomery, Alabama.