2021 Chevrolet Camaro Production Stopped Over Global Chip Shortfall

Exacerbated by the health crisis, the semiconductor shortage has forced General Motors to stop production at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant. The downtime will last from Monday, March 15th “until at least the end of the month” as per a spokesman quoted by Automotive News.
"We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our semiconductor requirements and to mitigate the impact on General Motors," said Daniel Flores. In addition to Lansing, other plants affected by the chip shortage include Ingersoll in Ontario and Kansas City in the State of Kansas.
These production facilities came to a grinding halt on February 8th, and they’ll be offline until the middle of April 2021 according to Automotive News. Kansas City is where General Motors makes the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4 while Ingersoll is responsible for the ever-popular Chevrolet Equinox.
Currently employing 1,400 workers, Lansing Grad River Assembly churns out the Chevrolet Camaro and two premium-oriented sedans: the Cadillac CT4 and slightly larger CT5. None of them are big sellers for the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, which is understandable for a number of reasons.
The Camaro, for example, ended last year behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in terms of U.S. sales although it’s the most affordable of the lot at $25,000 versus $27,155 and $28,295 excluding destination charge. The sports car segment as a whole is on a downward spiral for a few years now, but Chevrolet failed to keep the Camaro relevant as Ford and Dodge came up with faster, more powerful, and far more desirable versions.
As for the ultimate reason why sporty cars and sedans are not doing great, you can blame crossovers for that. Trucks and SUVs accounted for more than three-quarters of all vehicles sold in the United States last year, and the sales figures for the first two months of 2021 also favor pickups and SUVs.
