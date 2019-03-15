autoevolution
Shelby GT500 Mustang Revealed In Grabber Lime Ahead Of St. Patrick’s Day

The feast day of St. Patrick might be the most Irish thing to do after drinking Guinness, but the Ford Motor Company is much obliged to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland. Arriving this fall at dealers in the United States, the Shelby GT500 will be available in Grabber Lime among many more colors inspired by 1970s muscle cars.
“It’s lime green on steroids,” said Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. Cloverleaf green would’ve been more appropriate if you ask anyone else, but then again, don’t forget the Ford Motor Company has a thing of getting its nose into whatever for the sake of exposure.

“This color traces back to a Mustang heritage color while bringing it forward with more modern, dynamic pigments, and bold new energy,” added Whalen. Ford used to offer Grabber Green ages ago on models such as the Mustang Boss 302 and Mercury Cougar.

Available for lesser Mustang specifications, Grabber Lime joins Twister Orange, Iconic Silver, and Red Hot Metallic. “Aspirational and confident, they are fun, youthful colors that make a statement of how you want the world to see you and who you want to be,” concluded Whalen. Of course, the Blue Oval will charge extra for these special finishes.

Sold for $1.1 million by Barrett-Jackson at auction, the first-ever production model and any other Shelby GT500 comes as standard with a dual-clutch Tremec transmission coupled to the Predator V8. The 5.2-liter is related to the Voodoo V8 but uses a cross-plane crankshaft for an all-American soundtrack.

Capable of more than 700 horsepower, word has it the Shelby GT500 is limited to 180 mph (290 km/h) because top speed isn’t what Ford Performance is interested in. Handling and acceleration on corner exit are the highlights, and the king of the Mustangs promises to outperform even the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE Track Package.

Truth be told, the ZL1 recorded 202.3 mph at the High-Speed Oval at the Automotive Testing Papenburg proving ground in Germany. It so happens the Camaro is great value, ZL1 Track Package and 10-speed automatic transmission included. Because the GT350R retails at $67,135 for the 2019 model year, we’re expecting an MSRP in the $75,000s for the GT500.
