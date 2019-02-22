SpaceX Crew Dragon on Track for March 2 Launch, NASA Readies Extensive Coverage

2019 Ford Ranger Investigated Over Gas Mileage, Emissions Testing

When developing an all-new vehicle, automakers have to take a lot of legislation and specific procedures into consideration. Even validation and certification can pose problems, as highlighted by a handful of employees working for the Ford Motor Company 21 photos



Ford took this matter seriously, starting with the hiring of “an outside firm to conduct an investigation into the vehicle road load specifications used in our testing and applications.” In other words, they’re doing the maths.



Road load is defined as “the vehicle-specific resistance level used in vehicle dynamometer testing.” Physical track tests are also used in the process, referred to as coastdown testing.



“We are hiring an independent lab to conduct further coastdown testing as part of our investigation,” added Ford. The Blue Oval further announced that it’s evaluating potential changes to the road-load modeling process. Areas of interest include governance, technical, and engineering.



The Ford Motor Company says the concerns of its employees and subsequent investigation “do not involve the use of defeat devices.” Remember the Dieselgate scandal? Yeah, everyone knows what TDI turbo diesels a few years ago.



Ford claims “we’re assessing additional vehicles as well,” but doesn’t specify who the culprits are. If we take the 2019 Ranger for reference, the automaker might be evaluating all-new vehicles for the 2019 and 2020 model years, including the CD6-based Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.



On an ending note, Ford promises “to be transparent with customers, employees, dealers, shareholders, and other stakeholders.” Give the man who wrote their press release a medal for starting with the customers, although the reality is that shareholders are of bigger interest to FoMoCo.



