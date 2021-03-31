Shayna Texter-Bauman Races Like Crazy, Insta360 Cam Shows How That’s Like

We’re used to seeing onboard videos of motorcycle riders doing high-speed runs here and there, but few of them seem to match in intensity what we’re seeing in the video posted below, showing Shayna Texter-Bauman as she wreaks havoc on the Volusia Speedway Park track.
The video was posted online this week by American Flat Track, and shows Texter-Bauman on her motorcycle, racing like crazy as she’s being chased down the track by her competitors.
What’s interesting about this high-intensity video is the fact it was shot with an Insta360 camera positioned at the rear of the bike, behind the rider. The fact that the cam shows what’s going on on the track in all direction helps with the adrenaline rush even for us, viewers.
Shayna Texter-Bauman was not chosen for this experiment by accident. The rider, currently competing for the Red Bull KTM Factory Race Team is something of a legend in Flat Track. She’s presently at the top of her list in Singles, 13 points ahead of runner-up Michael Rush after the doubleheader in Volusia.
But that’s only what she’s up to know, as in the past she made history more than once. Back in 2011, Texter became the first female to win an American Flat Track Main Event in the saddle of a GNC2 Triumph at the Knoxville Raceway.
Since then, she amassed the most wins in AFT Singles history, close to double the number of wins of her nearest competitor.
Considered by American Flat Track “unstoppable in mile and half-mile competition,” and possibly “the most popular rider in all of dirt track racing,“ the rider won in 2019, alongside her brother, Cory, an AFT Main Event on the same day, becoming the first pair of siblings to do so.
But enough talk. Head below for the short, yet intense Insta360 video of Texter-Bauman riding in Volusia.
