Indian Scores Seventh Flat Track Consecutive Win

 
6 Jun 2017
by
There’s no simpler way to put it - daddy’s back in town! Indian Motorcycle just claimed its seventh consecutive win this season at the inaugural Red Mile stage.
Jared Mees was the Indian Motorcycle Racing rider who crossed the line first, which now ties him with fellow rider Bryan Smith at the top of the scoreboard, each rolling with 152 points.

“It feels good to get back on the top of the podium,” said Mees. “This has been a season of firsts for me - I was the first to win on the Scout FTR750 at the season opener in Daytona, which was also my first time winning a TT and a season opener, so it’s only fitting I’m the first to win here at the inaugural Red Mile and be tied for first with Bryan.”

The Scout FTR750 and Indian Wrecking Crew proved resilient during the first race, in which the team was nearly knocked off the top position. Mees employed the strategy of mile expert Smith by drafting from the second position only to pull a last second outside pass on the final lap to get ahead of Sammy Halber by only 0.013 of a second.

This makes Mees the only rider in the series with a perfect podium record intact for the season. Although tied atop the points standings, Smith holds the tiebreaker with four wins to Mees’ three. Baker, who took third at Red Mile, sits in fourth with 92 points, 17 points behind the third place.

“This streak is a testament to the incredible capabilities of the purpose-built Scout FTR750 and the modern day Wrecking Crew we’ve assembled,” Indian Motorcycle Product Development Vice President Gary Gray explains. “Jared and Bryan are fierce competitors, and once again their rivalry is taking center stage this season.”

So far so good, but Indian Motorcycle Racing won’t stop here, as it plans to continue its incredible run as the American Flat Track series heads to the OKC Mile in Oklahoma City on June 17.
