Alpinestars Adds Special Victory Supertech R Boots

After a spectacular win at Sepang in 2016 and second place at Qatar this season, Dovi comes to the Italian round of the MotoGP looking to lead the field and power his GP17 to the checkered flag. Taking to the Mugello track in his Limited Edition “Victory” Supertech Rs, Dovi’s race boot will incorporate all the technical innovations of the iconic Supertech R and is available in a special color setup, resulting in a unique premium race boot optimized for speed and performance.An incredible rookie season in 2008 saw Andrea Dovizioso explode on to the MotoGP scene, and since then Dovi has been relentless in his pursuit of performance perfection. An extremely competitive and consistent frontrunner noted for his pace and precise riding style, the Italian has been an integral part of Ducati’s recent premier class resurgence.Alpinestars’ most iconic road riding boot worn by the fastest world champions past and present, the Supertech R features performance innovations. A newly designed external TPU shin protection is ergonomically shaped, wrapping around to outer calf, and is engineered to spread and dissipate impact energy across the entire surface while remaining compact.An integrated replaceable co-injected TPU/Aluminium toe slider features a new easy screw fixing concept that provides feel and protects the outer toe box structure from abrasion. A replaceable polymer heel plate slider also protects from impact and reduces friction in the event of a crash.Full-length medial-facing microfiber panels feature new texture pattern offering excellent grip and feel against the bike and protect from abrasion and heat. A separate internal bio-mechanical ankle brace works with the outer structure of the boot to form a protective system allowing full and free movement of the foot, ankle, and leg.The new limited edition boots are available in sizes ranging 42 - 46 and can be had for $499.95. You should hurry to get your’s now because, as their name suggests, the stock is limited.