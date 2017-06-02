autoevolution

Alpinestars Adds Special Victory Supertech R Boots

 
2 Jun 2017, 14:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
With Andrea Dovizioso heading to his home race at Mugello, Alpinestars came just in time with a newly created Limited Edition “Victory” Supertech R, Andrea Dovizioso race replica, to celebrate the return of ‘DesmoDovi’.
After a spectacular win at Sepang in 2016 and second place at Qatar this season, Dovi comes to the Italian round of the MotoGP looking to lead the field and power his GP17 to the checkered flag. Taking to the Mugello track in his Limited Edition “Victory” Supertech Rs, Dovi’s race boot will incorporate all the technical innovations of the iconic Supertech R and is available in a special color setup, resulting in a unique premium race boot optimized for speed and performance.

An incredible rookie season in 2008 saw Andrea Dovizioso explode on to the MotoGP scene, and since then Dovi has been relentless in his pursuit of performance perfection. An extremely competitive and consistent frontrunner noted for his pace and precise riding style, the Italian has been an integral part of Ducati’s recent premier class resurgence.

Alpinestars’ most iconic road riding boot worn by the fastest world champions past and present, the Supertech R features performance innovations. A newly designed external TPU shin protection is ergonomically shaped, wrapping around to outer calf, and is engineered to spread and dissipate impact energy across the entire surface while remaining compact.

An integrated replaceable co-injected TPU/Aluminium toe slider features a new easy screw fixing concept that provides feel and protects the outer toe box structure from abrasion. A replaceable polymer heel plate slider also protects from impact and reduces friction in the event of a crash.

Full-length medial-facing microfiber panels feature new texture pattern offering excellent grip and feel against the bike and protect from abrasion and heat. A separate internal bio-mechanical ankle brace works with the outer structure of the boot to form a protective system allowing full and free movement of the foot, ankle, and leg.

The new limited edition boots are available in sizes ranging 42 - 46 and can be had for $499.95. You should hurry to get your’s now because, as their name suggests, the stock is limited.
protective gear bike racing bike life MotoGP
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78