Indian Motorcycle Racing Continues Undefeated In Springfield Mile Race

Led by Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, along with Jared Mees and Brad Baker, the Indian Wrecking Crew managed to achieve 15 of 18 podiums this season.Smith crossed the finish line .005 seconds before Mees in the last race, thus adding his four consecutive win to the count this season. Both riders have taken a spot on the podium in each of the six events held so far.“Winning at Springfield for the first time in my career is a rewarding feat,” said Smith. “But continuing Indian’s undefeated season with this victory on the Scout FTR750 is nothing short of incredible.”With a third of the season having passed, Smith leads the overall ranking with 137 points, while Mees is 10 points behind in second place. Baker, who earned a fourth-place finish at the Springfield Mile, is now 14 points behind the third-place rider, scoring a total of 75 points so far.“It’s an incredible accomplishment for our entire team to have this level of success in our first season back to flat track,” Vice President Product Development for Indian Motorcycle Gary Gray said. “There’s still plenty racing to be had, but we couldn’t be prouder of the performances from Bryan, Jared, and Brad.”Part rider skill part machine, the new FTR750 did well for the team’s success. The new model features a unique, ultra-light steel frame along with a sleek lightweight carbon fiber body. Power is provided by a specially-built 750 cc V-twin that can rev up much higher than the unit fitted to a street Scout.Indian Motorcycle Racing is looking to continue its incredible run as the American Flat Track heads to the Red Mile in Lexington, KY, on June 3.