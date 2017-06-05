autoevolution

Triumph To Officially Provide Engines For Moto2 Championship

 
5 Jun 2017, 13:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The rumors have been confirmed, and it’s now official that Triumph Motorcycles will be the official and exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2 World Championship starting with the 2019 season.
The British company has signed a three-year contract with MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna to supply a special race-tuned 765 cc inline-three for the Moto2 series which is based on the unit that fits the 2017 Street Triple.

“This is a significant moment for Triumph that brings an exciting new chapter to our 110-year racing history and builds on our celebrated TT and Supersports race winning triple engines,” Triumph Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said. “We look forward to a long and thrilling relationship with Dorna and the Moto2 teams, riders, and fans.”

Based on the highest specification 765 cc powerplant, the new engine has been specially developed for GP racing and comes with optimized gas flow cylinder heads, titanium valves and stiffer springs to increase rpm, a low output racing alternator, taller first gear, tuneable slipper clutch, modified ECU, lightweight covers, and a different sump.

With such mods that increase the rev limit and allow for more power to be developed, the engine also got Nikasil-plated aluminum barrels, new crankshaft, pistons, con-rods, balancer shafts, and a revised gearbox.

“We are very excited to be working with one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brands,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta exclaimed. “The Triumph triple engines are renowned for their strong, linear power and torque delivery and have achieved many successes on the track making them the ideal choice for the Moto2 Championship. We are looking forward to the 2019 season and the beginning of a new generation of Moto2 in partnership with Triumph.”

Triumph didn’t specify how much power does the new triple develops for a Moto2 bike but in “road” setup, the engine delivers 123 HP at 11,700 rpm and 77 Nm at 10,8000 rpm. Our guesstimate would be around 160-170 horsepower.

bike tech triumph motorcycles Moto2 bike racing Street Triple
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62