Triumph To Officially Provide Engines For Moto2 Championship

The rumors have been confirmed, and it’s now official that Triumph Motorcycles
will be the official and exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2 World Championship starting with the 2019 season.
The British company has signed a three-year contract with MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna to supply a special race-tuned 765 cc inline-three for the Moto2 series which is based on the unit that fits the 2017 Street Triple
.
“This is a significant moment for Triumph that brings an exciting new chapter to our 110-year racing history and builds on our celebrated TT and Supersports race winning triple engines,”
Triumph Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said. “We look forward to a long and thrilling relationship with Dorna and the Moto2 teams, riders, and fans.”
Based on the highest specification 765 cc powerplant, the new engine has been specially developed for GP racing and comes with optimized gas flow cylinder heads, titanium valves and stiffer springs to increase rpm, a low output racing alternator, taller first gear, tuneable slipper clutch, modified ECU
, lightweight covers, and a different sump.
With such mods that increase the rev limit and allow for more power to be developed, the engine also got Nikasil-plated aluminum barrels, new crankshaft, pistons, con-rods, balancer shafts, and a revised gearbox.
“We are very excited to be working with one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brands,”
Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta exclaimed. “The Triumph triple engines are renowned for their strong, linear power and torque delivery and have achieved many successes on the track making them the ideal choice for the Moto2 Championship. We are looking forward to the 2019 season and the beginning of a new generation of Moto2 in partnership with Triumph.”
Triumph didn’t specify how much power does the new triple develops for a Moto2 bike but in “road” setup, the engine delivers 123 HP
at 11,700 rpm and 77 Nm at 10,8000 rpm. Our guesstimate would be around 160-170 horsepower.