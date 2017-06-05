autoevolution

Red Bull KTM Racing Opens Doors To New Holzhaus Station

 
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is new in MotoGP, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be cool and unique. The latest news comes from Mugello, where the team unveiled an awesome wooden briefing facility named the Holzhaus.
Once the track action stopped last Friday at the famous Italian racetrack, Red Bull launched its new Energy Station which will be present at the rest of the MotoGP World Championship events around Europe.

The modular building has three levels and uses a stylish minimalist design along with a lot of wood finishes to offer a warm welcome to continue Red Bull’s open house policy that has been so successful in the F1 paddock.

"We welcome the media, our guests and other people from the Paddock,” Red Bull Motorsports Manager Thomas Uberall said. “The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team had such a warm welcome from the MotoGP paddock, so it is nice to be able to return this welcome we were given. This is how we do it in F1, and we have been very happy with that."

"The whole concept is very innovative to construct – almost like lego – but there are different areas within the Holzhaus that we are very happy with as we had the chance to start from scratch following what we've learned over a decade of construction techniques. The roof area is fantastic as during the day the atmosphere changes as the sun moves around. We have an area for the three teams, the media, our guests and friends of Red Bull,” he further explained.

The Holzhaus is designed in Austria and is built with pine wood from the Tyrolean region. It takes fifteen people to raise it on the spot and has a 28-member crew that is able to serve around 250 people for lunch and dinner each day during a Grand Prix.

Starting this past weekend, the media debriefs for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro and Bradley Smith will be held in the facility before each event.
