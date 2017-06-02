autoevolution

Showa Puts Out New Pro Circuit Dual Spring Fork and Shock

 
2 Jun 2017
by
Plan on giving your bike a makeover and also improve its handling but don’t want to go the classic Ohlins way when it comes to suspension? Worry not as Showa revealed its new Pro Circuit Dual Spring Fork and Shock. And you can have them in a special new color as well.
New for 2017, Pro Circuit’s redesigned Showa Dual Spring Works Fork and Works Shock are now available to pro and amateur racers alike.

The large 49mm fork tubes and precision machined internal parts have state-of-the-art coatings applied for durability and a smooth, consistent stroke. Axle lugs are CNC-machined from billet aluminum and provide superior strength, control, and precise steering.

The new forks are a works version of the forks found on the all-new 2017 CRF450R with the biggest compression piston ever (39mm) put in a dual spring fork. With this technology as well as experience
gained, we have been able to exceed the performance of the SFF TAC Air Forks and add the tuning simplicity of the dual spring fork.

The Showa Works Shock compliments the Dual Spring Works Fork perfectly. An oversized 18mm shock shaft is Kashima coated for less friction, and the large 50mm shock body helps reduce heat build-up for a stable and controlled ride.

If you’re serious about winning, Showa says its new Pro Circuit Dual Spring Fork and Works Shock are a must-have to compete with the fastest racers in the world.

Oh, almost forgot; you can have your new Showa Pro Circuit suspension in a rather special optional color. The fork tubes and shock shaft can be ordered in a cool turquoise shade that’s guaranteed to turn some heads down at the track.

The whole kit can be had through Pro Circuit’s dealership network. The part number for it is PC3001-1542 and comes with a price tag of $8,675. And that’s the standard golden tube/shaft variant.
