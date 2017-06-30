Buy A Limited Indian Scout FTR750, Ride With a Grand National Champion

As most of you probably knew already, Indian Motorcycle has returned to its roots in flat track racing
this year after more than six decades away from the sport. And thanks to its new Scout FTR750 bike and skillful riders, the team is dominating the championship.
The Scout FTR750
, which won the first eight races of the season and captured 22 of 27 podiums, has been running in a class of its own and has clearly established a reputation as the most dominant race-bike the sport has ever seen.
To celebrate Indian’s return to the sport, and the dominant performance by the Indian Wrecking Crew, Indian Motorcycle will offer a limited-edition, individually-numbered Scout FTR750. Fans and collectors can now purchase one of these stunning machines as part of a limited run of 50 bikes being sold by Indian this year.
Just as the racing bike, each of the 50 limited Scouts is powred by a 748cc V-twin engine paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. It is tuned for higher revs, comes with a raised exhaust, and a big central airbox that is integrated into the gas tank.
The engine is embraced by a dedicated lightweight tubular frame, while the minimal bodywork is made of carbon fiber to keep the weight down. Ohlins suspension is to be found at both ends and clients can also customize their rides with things like custom number, paints or a front brake.
Along with the purchase of the bike, you will also be given a one-of-a-kind VIP viewing experience at an American Flat Track event where you will have access to the racing pits and meet with the team. The next morning you will receive a one-on-one flat track riding lesson with a Wrecking Crew rider.
Each of the 50-unit limited Scout FTR750 costs $50,000, and it’s not intended as a recreational vehicle. The bike is not road legal and is to be used only in track racing.