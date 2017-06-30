autoevolution

Buy A Limited Indian Scout FTR750, Ride With a Grand National Champion

30 Jun 2017, 11:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
As most of you probably knew already, Indian Motorcycle has returned to its roots in flat track racing this year after more than six decades away from the sport. And thanks to its new Scout FTR750 bike and skillful riders, the team is dominating the championship.
8 photos
Indian Scout FTR750Indian Scout FTR750Joe KoppIndian Scout FTR750Indian Scout FTR750Indian Scout FTR750Indian Scout FTR750
The Scout FTR750, which won the first eight races of the season and captured 22 of 27 podiums, has been running in a class of its own and has clearly established a reputation as the most dominant race-bike the sport has ever seen.

To celebrate Indian’s return to the sport, and the dominant performance by the Indian Wrecking Crew, Indian Motorcycle will offer a limited-edition, individually-numbered Scout FTR750. Fans and collectors can now purchase one of these stunning machines as part of a limited run of 50 bikes being sold by Indian this year.

Just as the racing bike, each of the 50 limited Scouts is powred by a 748cc V-twin engine paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. It is tuned for higher revs, comes with a raised exhaust, and a big central airbox that is integrated into the gas tank.

The engine is embraced by a dedicated lightweight tubular frame, while the minimal bodywork is made of carbon fiber to keep the weight down. Ohlins suspension is to be found at both ends and clients can also customize their rides with things like custom number, paints or a front brake.

Along with the purchase of the bike, you will also be given a one-of-a-kind VIP viewing experience at an American Flat Track event where you will have access to the racing pits and meet with the team. The next morning you will receive a one-on-one flat track riding lesson with a Wrecking Crew rider.

Each of the 50-unit limited Scout FTR750 costs $50,000, and it’s not intended as a recreational vehicle. The bike is not road legal and is to be used only in track racing.
indian scout ftr750 Indian motorcycles scout ftr750 flat track
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show