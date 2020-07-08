4 Royal Enfield Himalayan Could Be Sold In Europe

Want to Be a Flat Track Racer? Royal Enfield Can Show You the Ropes

Just a week ago we learned about a new Harley-Davidson initiative meant to teach noobs , with the help of personal trainers, the secrets of riding a motorcycle. Exciting as that is, it does not compare with what Royal Enfield has prepared for this year. 15 photos



To the point, the racer will teach those interested, over the course of a three and a half hour session, the secrets of track racing. Needless to say, the entire program is not meant for noobs, as Harley’s, but for riders with at least some degree of experience.



The training courses will be conducted on



The program will be held at select tracks across the country (the full list of tracks and the dates can be found in the press release section attached below). Riders will be given access to the bikes themselves, to gear provided by JUST 1 Racing and EVS Sports, and the Bluetooth Sena communication systems for better live tips from the trainer. The entire adventure costs $250.



“I’m excited to continue building a deeper relationship with Royal Enfield,” said Lewis in a statement.



“It was a great opportunity to fine tune the



