Experience the Thrill of Riding a Superbike With 360-Degree Footage

You only have so many options to experience racing, be it by car or bike. Short of enlisting for a race yourself, you can attend from the sidelines or from the comfort of your sofa.
Assuming you’re not reading this because you’re an experienced racer (or even a less experienced one), here’s perhaps the closest thing to experiencing that thrill: dizzying, completely overwhelming 360-degree on-board footage.
Here is Bennetts British Superbike rider Peter Hickman completing two laps of Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk. The footage is captured by a panoramic camera mounted on his bike and it’s as thrilling as it’s goosebump-inducing.
Digital Camera World notes that motorsport photographer Amanda Leeming used an Insta360 One R Twin Edition camera to obtain this awesome footage, strapping it on the headstock with a GoPro mount and securing it with a cable tie. You know, in case it fell off on the leans, given that Hickman’s Smiths BMW S1000RR can hit speeds of 200 mph. Which it probably did.
While this video was shot last June and posted online about a month ago, it is only now starting to get more traction. For whatever reason, Hickman held off posting it on his official YouTube channel until now, but we might as well say it: it was well worth the wait, even though we had no idea of its existence until now.
“Every time I use the Insta360 ONE X it surprises me how it can add that extra dimension to your videos, and I like that it fits in your pocket too,” Leeming says for the media outlet.
That first part is of paramount importance: indeed, shooting with this camera adds an extra dimension, and it’s exactly that which works well to deliver a near-lifelike experience of such a thrilling ride. So grab on and enjoy.
Here is Bennetts British Superbike rider Peter Hickman completing two laps of Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk. The footage is captured by a panoramic camera mounted on his bike and it’s as thrilling as it’s goosebump-inducing.
Digital Camera World notes that motorsport photographer Amanda Leeming used an Insta360 One R Twin Edition camera to obtain this awesome footage, strapping it on the headstock with a GoPro mount and securing it with a cable tie. You know, in case it fell off on the leans, given that Hickman’s Smiths BMW S1000RR can hit speeds of 200 mph. Which it probably did.
While this video was shot last June and posted online about a month ago, it is only now starting to get more traction. For whatever reason, Hickman held off posting it on his official YouTube channel until now, but we might as well say it: it was well worth the wait, even though we had no idea of its existence until now.
“Every time I use the Insta360 ONE X it surprises me how it can add that extra dimension to your videos, and I like that it fits in your pocket too,” Leeming says for the media outlet.
That first part is of paramount importance: indeed, shooting with this camera adds an extra dimension, and it’s exactly that which works well to deliver a near-lifelike experience of such a thrilling ride. So grab on and enjoy.