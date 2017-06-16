Honda Bringing Past and Present Bikes At Wheels & Waves Festival

Three of the motorcycles on display have been created by passionate dealer partners and are based on models from the ‘70s and ‘80s.
You’ll see a 1977 CB500 made by Honda’s 3C dealer in Bayonne and Ben Rameix, the lead designer of a premium French surfboard manufacturer. They completely disassembled the old bike to re-create it as a full retro-style cafe racer, with modified frame, new exhaust, and many chrome/blacked out components.
They you should look for a CX500 from the same period which was transformed by Honda’s Kick Moto dealer into an awesome flat track racer. This one too comes with a modified frame, tank, and seat, as well as gold anodized 18-inch rims, XLR600 forks, aluminum handlebar, Ohlins rear suspension and LED lights.
The third old timer is based on the inline-6 cylinder 1047cc CBX and was made by the Boulmich Moto dealer in Paris along with the Bad Seeds motorcycle club. The sports tourer got totally transformed into a muscular ‘Road Bomber’ with strong dragster influences.
Bodywork is minimal, with the team’s efforts focusing on weight reduction and speed. The list of custom features includes a new subframe, Ohlins rear shock, six-into-one exhaust, handmade headlight, and Bridgestone BattleAxe tires.
Joining the three classics are three modern custom motorcycles from Honda’s current lineup.
The first one is an urban scrambler version of the 500cc Rebel
, fitted with big-block tires, oversized brake discs, custom exhaust, and even a left-hand side mounted skateboard holder.
Then there are two versions of the neo-retro CB1100. One of them is the CB1100TR concept created in-house by Honda’s Rome-based R&D team to convey the emotion and excitement of USA flat track culture.
The last of the bunch is a fully blacked-out version of the current CB1100 EX and was made in collaboration with Milan-based customizers South Garage. The build mixes cafe racer and bobber styles under one dark theme.