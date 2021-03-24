Triumph Going After the Harley-Davidson LiveWire With Project TE-1

Despite the massive strides made by electric powertrains in the automobile industry, the motorcycle world seems to be just treading water in this respect. Sure, we have newcomers such as Zero trying to make a difference, but established bike makers are far from making serious advancements in this field.
To date, there is just a single electric motorcycle available to the public made by one of these giants. It’s Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire we’re talking about, the bike that was supposed to reinvent the company but so far is failing to do so.
Despite all this, there is no question that this industry too will massively rely on electric drivetrains sooner or later. Several players are looking into this, including Triumph, which just revealed a few more details about its Project TE-1.
The idea was born back in 2019 with the help of Williams Advanced Engineering and several others. At the time, not many details about it were known. This week the Brits spilled a couple of beans and even showed a glimpse of how the motorcycle should look like.
To date, the parties involved have focused on coming up with the electric drivetrain for the two-wheeler. The electric motorcycle seems to have been completed, and even if we still don’t have the full picture, a few things that have been revealed.
First, the battery. Williams Advanced Engineering is developing the hardware as “a lightweight, compact solution” that focuses more on delivering performance regardless of battery charge, but also a “class-leading range.”
What exactly that means is still being kept under wraps, but according to Motorcycle News, we should expect 120 miles (193 km) of range and 80 percent charge in 20 minutes.
The electric motor that will help the bike move is the creation of Integral Powertrain, and comes in the form of a piece of hardware weighing just 10 kg (22 pounds) but capable of delivering 180 horsepower.
As for how the bike will look, Triumph’s renderings you can see in the gallery above are as good as any. We understand work on the actual build will soon be underway, with the TE-1 prototype to be ready “at the end of the next phase.”
Despite all this, there is no question that this industry too will massively rely on electric drivetrains sooner or later. Several players are looking into this, including Triumph, which just revealed a few more details about its Project TE-1.
The idea was born back in 2019 with the help of Williams Advanced Engineering and several others. At the time, not many details about it were known. This week the Brits spilled a couple of beans and even showed a glimpse of how the motorcycle should look like.
To date, the parties involved have focused on coming up with the electric drivetrain for the two-wheeler. The electric motorcycle seems to have been completed, and even if we still don’t have the full picture, a few things that have been revealed.
First, the battery. Williams Advanced Engineering is developing the hardware as “a lightweight, compact solution” that focuses more on delivering performance regardless of battery charge, but also a “class-leading range.”
What exactly that means is still being kept under wraps, but according to Motorcycle News, we should expect 120 miles (193 km) of range and 80 percent charge in 20 minutes.
The electric motor that will help the bike move is the creation of Integral Powertrain, and comes in the form of a piece of hardware weighing just 10 kg (22 pounds) but capable of delivering 180 horsepower.
As for how the bike will look, Triumph’s renderings you can see in the gallery above are as good as any. We understand work on the actual build will soon be underway, with the TE-1 prototype to be ready “at the end of the next phase.”