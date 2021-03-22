Ingenuity Martian Helicopter Smiles From the Underside of Perseverance

“T15” Is One Breathtaking Triumph Legend TT, Exhibits Flawless Bodywork

The unique piece of two-wheeled machinery we’ll be looking at today hails from a German workshop named Palatina Dreambikes & Parts. 11 photos



Before landing on their doorstep, this bad boy was a regular Legend TT from the British manufacturer’s beloved range. Within its steel frame, the donor carries a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-three powerplant, with twelve valves and a healthy displacement of 885cc. This nasty animal is perfectly capable of supplying up to 69 wild ponies at 8,000 rpm, while a ruthless torque output of no less than 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 4,800 revs.



A five-speed transmission feeds the engine’s force to a chain final drive, enabling Triumph’s predator to reach a respectable top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Furthermore, the Legend will be more than happy to run the quarter mile in as little as 12.9 seconds. Without going into any other details, we can probably all agree on one thing; this mean machine is no damn toy, alright?







Up front, we notice an LED headlight module nested within a triangular housing, which pays tribute to Triumph’s emblem. The moto architects proceeded to apply the same triangle motif on the bespoke muffler worn by T15’s fresh stainless-steel three-into-one exhaust system. Additionally, the original subframe has been amputated to make way for a carbon fiber counterpart, on top of which you’ll spot a one-off tail section that’s been fabricated in-house.



Palatina 's specialists kicked things off by honoring the beast's front end with a pair of inverted forks that'll bring about a significant improvement in the handling department. At the rear, you will find an adjustable Ohlins shock absorber and a Ducati's single-sided swingarm. Furthermore, the stock wheels were discarded in favor of lightweight OZ Racing alternatives.