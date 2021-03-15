Doug DeMuro Tests the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT, “It Is Quite Impressive”

“The Bulldog” Is a Supercharged Triumph Thruxton R With 139 HP On Tap

What are your thoughts on this eerie thing? At its core, the bike you’re seeing here is a 2016 model from Triumph’s revered Thruxton R family. A few years back, the manufacturer’s German branch took the opportunity to enroll a couple of modified creatures in the nation’s yearly Glemseck 101 festival. Ladies and gents, meet “The Bulldog” - a supercharged colossus that looks as if it eats racetrack tarmac for breakfast.In stock form, the machine packs a liquid-cooledparallel-twin powerplant that prides itself with an astronomical displacement of 1,200cc. This untamed monstrosity is capable of delivering as much as 96 hp at about 6,750 rpm, while a fiendish torque output of up to 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) will be generated at 4,950 revs.The engine’s sheer force travels to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission, enabling the Thruxton to reach a respectable top speed of no less than 135 mph (217 kph). Look, we can probably all agree that Triumph’s beast is a genuine showstopper straight off the production line, but The Bulldog takes things to an entirely different level!Up front, the original headlight module has been discarded to make way for a 2016 Speed Triple R’s front fairing, along with a fresh LED lighting unit. We also spot a quilted leather saddle replacing the standard item, as well as a pair of laced hoops that hail from Triumph ’s very own aftermarket inventory.Aesthetically, we’ll have to admit this ominous piece of machinery is absolutely brutal, but the powertrain department is where the real party’s at. By equipping a state-of-the-art Rotrex supercharger kit, the moto doctors managed to extract 139 wild ponies and a staggering 116 pound-feet (157 Nm) of crushing twist at optimal rpm, which is quite simply fascinating, to say the least.To handle all this extra oomph, the mill also received a new intercooler and a bespoke exhaust system that seems prepared to shatter your eardrums. A race-spec swingarm has been installed at the rear, while the wheels were enveloped in track-ready Metzeler Racetec RR rubber for ample grip. Finally, an LED taillight sits where you’d normally find Thruxton ’s rear fender.What are your thoughts on this eerie thing?