One-Off Triumph Bonneville Orders a Serious Dose of Aftermarket Refreshments

This Bonnie looks genuinely graceful, thanks to a Florida-based craftsman named Asia Samson. 8 photos



Within its tubular steel cradle frame, Bonnie carries an air-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine that boasts a respectable displacement of 865cc. At approximately 7,500 revs, this bad boy will be more than happy to deliver as much as 66 hp, while a fiendish torque output of no less than 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) will be accomplished at 5,800 rpm.



A five-speed gearbox is tasked with allowing the mill’s force to reach the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Right, let’s set things straight; the MY ‘11 Bonneville is no speed demon, but it does make for a competent donor when seeking to craft a two-wheeled masterpiece. Let’s proceed with a closer examination of



For starters, you will spot a retro-style gas tank that hails from the specialists over at Benjie’s Cafe Racer. To achieve the desired aesthetic, a neat pair of oval number plates have been installed just below that classy saddle. The latter was painstakingly upholstered by the British Customs crew, who are also responsible for supplying the new headlight brackets and heat-wrapped exhaust system.



Additionally, Vortex clip-on handlebars and LSL rear-mounted foot pegs were equipped to bring about a tougher riding stance. Dime City Cycles’ inventory was raided to obtain an aftermarket headlight assembly and bar-end mirrors, while the bike’s fresh levers and turn signals are top-shelf Joker Machine components.



