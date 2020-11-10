Here Is the World’s First Superquad, the Lamborghini-Powered 1,110 hp Engler FF

4 World’s Longest Motorcycle Ride With No Hands Is on a Pair of Harley-Davidsons

Hop on for a POV Harley Davidson LiveWire Ride Around Austrian Roads

A few decades ago, Science Fiction writer Isaac Asimov contemplated on a future powered entirely by nuclear power. But for the better part of the last century, mankind has been using fossil fuels on a large scale instead. 1 photo



Although the automotive industry seems to have gotten off to a better start in terms of electrification, it looks as if motorcycles are up next, and seemingly every single manufacturer is undertaking efforts to make it happen soon.



The



Sure, the noise just won't be the same as you'd normally experience on a gas-powered bike, but with all the torque and all the power available from 0 RPM, and with less to worry about due to you not having to actually change gears, does an electric future really sound that bad?



More and more videos are popping up around the Internet, and Austrian moto-vlogger Schaaf seems to have gotten his hands on a Livewire as well, giving us the opportunity to see how the Livewire actually feels and sounds like when put to the test .



If you've ever had a Remote Control car, this might actually sound familiar. Looking at the speedometer as he navigates around Austrian mountain roads, you can only stare in awe as you notice how fast he reaches figures well above the speed limit.



And it only makes sense, as the Livewire has got 86 lb-ft of torque (around 116 NM). Not that they're in the same category, but a



With pressing environment issues knocking at our door, and with a remote fear of running out of fossil fuels one day, engineers around the globe have been looking at alternative means of powering our vehicles.Although the automotive industry seems to have gotten off to a better start in terms of electrification, it looks as if motorcycles are up next, and seemingly every single manufacturer is undertaking efforts to make it happen soon.The Harley-Davidson Livewire has already generated quite some buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts, even more so with the Long Way Up show that features Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman touring for some 13.000 Miles across the Americas on two such bikes.Sure, the noise just won't be the same as you'd normally experience on a gas-powered bike, but with all the torque and all the power available from 0 RPM, and with less to worry about due to you not having to actually change gears, does an electric future really sound that bad?More and more videos are popping up around the Internet, and Austrian moto-vlogger Schaaf seems to have gotten his hands on a Livewire as well, giving us the opportunity to see how the Livewire actually feels and sounds like when put to the test .If you've ever had a Remote Control car, this might actually sound familiar. Looking at the speedometer as he navigates around Austrian mountain roads, you can only stare in awe as you notice how fast he reaches figures well above the speed limit.And it only makes sense, as the Livewire has got 86 lb-ft of torque (around 116 NM). Not that they're in the same category, but a Ducati V4R, which is basically one of the fastest street bikes you can buy right now, only makes 83 lb-ft of torque.