Triumph to Develop Electric Motorcycle with Williams Advanced Engineering

16 May 2019
When Harley-Davidson decided to go into the electric motorcycle market with the launch of the LiveWire, it was a clear sign that soon more of the established names in the industry will follow suit. And it would appear the first major company to follow Harley’s lead is Triumph.
Although rumors of Triumph going electric in the coming years have been around for some time - including with e-bicycles - the Brits have only officially confirmed the news this week, by announcing the start of a two-year research project called Triumph TE-1.

Triumph did not provide any specific details about the future bike, saying only that the project aims to develop “electric motorcycle capabilities” with the help of a series of other companies and organizations.

The leader of the project will be Triumph itself, who will design the chassis and take care of engineering and manufacturing for the motorcycle.

Williams Advanced Engineering, the group behind the electric capabilities of Formula E cars or the Aston Martin Rapide E, will be in charge of creating the battery for the bike.

Several other groups, including Integral Powertrain, Warwick Manufacturing Group at the University of Warwick and government agency Innovate UK will also be involved.

The decision to go for an electric powertrain for a future bike was made because the company needs to align itself to the changing industry requirements, said Triumph’s chief product officer Steve Sargent.

“Our future product strategy is focused on delivering the most suitable engine platforms for the changing landscape of customer needs, and we see a Triumph electric powertrain as a significant requirement alongside our signature twin and triple cylinder engines,” he said.

“As part of our electric motorcycle initiative, Project Triumph TE-1 represents an exciting collaboration that will provide valuable input into our future line-up.”

More details on the Project Triumph TE-1 can be found in the document attached below.
