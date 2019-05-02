autoevolution

2019 Triumph Rocket 3 Returns as Factory Custom with the Biggest Engine Anywhere

Back in 2004, Triumph introduced the bike with the largest displacement engine of any production motorcycle. The Rocket III of that year, impressive as it was on the technical side, was nothing compared to what the British bike builder announced this week.
As it returns for the 2019 model year, the Rocket gets named 3 instead of III, but more importantly receives an even bigger engine and the "highest level of premium specification equipment," as the company says.

On the new bike, the size of the engine has increased from 2,294 cc to 2,500 cc, to make sure no other machine snatches its title way. The inline three-cylinder unit makes the Rocket 3 the most powerful Triumph ever, as it develops in excess of 170 ps, and packs 221 Nm of torque, the highest of any production motorcycle.

Even if the engine is bigger, the weight of the bike has been reduced by 40 kg compared to the previous generation. Emphasizing the slimmer body are all the modern design cues like LED headlights, single-sided swinging arm and a carbon fiber body.

Triumph went out of their way to make the bike a worthy platform for today’s available technology. It features a new set of TFT instruments, cornering ABS and Traction Control, four riding modes and Shit Assist. Optionally, customers can go for Bluetooth, Google navigation and integrated GoPro control.

As per Triumph, there will not be all that many Rocket 3s made. The Brits are targeting a production run of only 750 units, 225 of which are to be shipped to North America. Each of the bikes will be offered with a numbered plaque, a branded rucksack, an indoor bike cover and, why not, a letter signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor,

The price for the bike has been set at $29,000 and it will be on the road by the end of the year.
