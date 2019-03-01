autoevolution

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Comes to Geneva, More Electric Bikes to Be Announced

Seeking to have the electric LiveWire motorcycle on the roads around the world by the end of the year, Harley-Davidson said on Thursday the Geneva Motor Show is the place where the bike will show up next and where more of its plans for the future will be unveiled.
When it announced the production of the LiveWire last year, Harley confirmed that this bike is only the beginning of its electrified portfolio. Following the introduction of the LiveWire, the bike maker said it plans to launch a series of lighter, smaller versions of it, to be made available starting 2022.

It did not provide any other details on the new bikes at the time, but hopes are Harley will do so next week in Geneva. 

“On March 5, Harley-Davidson will share its next steps in the electrification of two-wheels, including more information about its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire,” said the company in a statement.

The only two other electric products made public since the introduction of the LiveWire were two unnamed bikes, showed for the first time at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, where they were ridden by X Games gold medalist Jacko Strong and X Games host Jack Mitrani.

The LiveWire is the first electric motorcycle to be launched by an established bike builder. It uses two batteries, one to drive the wheel motor, and a second to power the lights, controls, horn, and instrument display.

The estimated range of the battery is 110 miles, and charging can be done using a Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3 charger. The electric motor on the bike allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

The LiveWire will be manufactured in York, Pennsylvania, and will at first only be available in North America and Europe. Harley dealers in the United States can already order the LiveWire electric motorcycle and will sell it starting for $29,799. 

Deliveries of the bikes will begin this fall.
